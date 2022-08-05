Disney magic: Princess Anna signs with deaf girl

(NewsNation) — When 11-year-old Zoe Tapley saw Princess Anna in person during a family vacation at Disneyland, it meant the world.

The Tapley’s had met a lot of Disney characters, but this was the first time a cast member had an in-depth conversation with Zoe by communicating in American Sign Language. Her family was brought to tears to see that Princess Ana knew more than just basic ASL.

They signed about everything from Zoe’s favorite Disney rides to how she had been adopted from Congo.

Zoey’s mom captured the emotional meeting on video and posted the clip on TikTok which then went viral with more than two million views.

“Zoe has never been able to chat with a princess without Jesse or myself interpreting. This was magical. Thank you Princess Anna for making our trip so special!” the caption read.