Dog rescued from zoo gorilla area named ‘Mighty Joe Young’

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — A dog rescued from the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo is waiting for someone to claim him.

Sunday, Mighty Joe Young wandered into the gorilla habitat and was soon running for his life. Luckily, the gorilla responded to commands from the trainers and left the dog alone.

Then, animal control came and was able to coax the pup back to safety.

“He was very friendly, came right up to her,” San Diego Humane Society Law Enforcement Officer Grey Brandt said on “NewsNation Prime.”

Brandt isn’t sure how the dog got into the enclosure, but says he was traveling with other stray dogs and they all managed to sneak into the zoo somehow.

The dog had no collar or microchip, so the team at the Humane Society named him Mighty Joe Young after the popular movie.

“I think he’s pretty mighty, standing up to those gorillas,” Brandt said.

Joe is currently on stray hold at the Humane Society to give a potential owner time to come prove the dog is theirs.

But the workers there aren’t looking forward to the day he leaves.

“He is a very sweet boy,” Brandt said. “He’s very patient, very trusting. That’s all we can really ask for. It’s like we’ve known him for years.”