(NewsNation) — The future of delivery is here.

Airspace Link is using drones to deliver medical supplies. They’re hoping these drones can save lives by delivering organs, and blood.

However, not everyone is excited about the advance in technology. Some California residents have said they would shoot the drones out of the sky.

“They are extremely safe,” CEO of Airspace Link Michael Healander said during a NewsNation Special Report. “We really have no incidents with these drones. It’s probably higher-risk driving these medical items than flying through the air. The safety process that these companies use, and to satisfy the FAA safety standards is extremely high.”