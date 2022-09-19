Elizabeth had ‘incredible cultural impact’: commentator

(NewsNation) — Thousands filled the streets to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, and the crowds were filled with multiple generations of Britons.

That both young and old came out to pay their respects to the queen is indicative of the “incredible” cultural impact she had on society, said Charlie Lankston, an assistant editor at the Daily Mail.

Lankston was joined by Notre Dame history professor Colin Barr on Monday as panelists of “NewsNation Prime,” where they examined the legacy of Elizabeth. While some in the younger generations may criticize the monarchy, Monday’s mourning showed that the possibility of abolishing it was “the furthest from anybody’s mind right now,” Barr said.

Watch their full discussion above.