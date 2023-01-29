Housing market shows signs of life: Pending home sales rise

(NewsNation) — If you’re looking to buy or sell a home this year, it’s fair to wonder what kind of housing market you’ll be getting yourself into. The latest data shows some positive signs.

According to Redfin, pending home sales rose nearly 3% from November to December, marking the first month-to-month increase since October 2021. Year-over-year, home sales were still down almost 31%.

