Husband of Maya Millete arrested on suspicion of murder in wife’s disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Larry Millete has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife Maya “May” Millete, a California mother of three who was reported missing nine months ago, police said Tuesday.

Maya, who was 39 at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since Jan. 7, when she disappeared from her family’s home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Her husband was the only person of interest named by police in the case.

The Chula Vista Police Department SWAT team arrested Larry Millete at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at his home, police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in an afternoon news conference. He was alone at the time of his arrest. He was booked into jail, where he was being held without bail, District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

The investigation included more than 67 search warrants, 87 interviews and review and investigation of more than 130 tips, Kennedy said.

“These efforts ultimately generated a variety of pieces of evidence that have become clear and overwhelming: Larry Millete, May’s husband, is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance,” Kennedy said.

Stephan said her office filed a criminal case in San Diego County Superior Court on Monday charging Larry Millete with murder. She said the case was filed based on evidence that was developed during an extensive nine-month investigation.

She confirmed Maya Millete’s body is still missing.

“California law, and similar to across the nation, is very clear: that we can file murder charges despite not having a body,” Stephan said. “In fact, the law is so crystal clear, that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we can’t discover it. In fact, there is case law that we will be using in this case that makes it even more clear that a missing body is circumstantial evidence that there was foul play and that it’s a murder, because somebody who takes their own life cannot hide their own body.”

Detectives served three search warrants at the house during the investigation into Maya’s disappearance, with an additional search conducted at a Millete family member’s home. In May, police filed a gun violence restraining order against Larry Millete with a detective requesting the order “to protect the public and prevent harm to the respondent or others.”

The Chula Vista Police Department was investigating Maya’s disappearance with help from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Larry Millete is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the South Bay courthouse.