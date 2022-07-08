Iowa helps fund “Field Of Dreams” TV series

DYERSVILLE, IA – AUGUST 12: A general view of Field of Dreams as fans watch the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees on August 12, 2021 at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — “Field of Dreams” inspired millions of people when it was released back in the 1980s, and now a spinoff to the movie is in the works.

The show is set to be a reimagining of the movie, which tells the story of an Iowa corn farmer building a baseball diamond, after being prompted by a mysterious voice.

Shooting is set to get started this summer, and a small town in Iowa is hoping to cash in on it. Officials have given $6 million in funding to Universal Television to develop the series.

Major League Baseball hosted a game last summer between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox at the iconic stadium. The primetime game was the most watched regular season major league baseball game on any network since 2005, bringing back love and excitement for one of America’s oldest pastimes.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she hopes the funding will mean more visitors and even new residents.

The office and parks and recreation producer Michael Schur is set to lead the charge on this anticipated relaunch.

The reboot has already been casting and is less then a month out from production.