‘It looks like a war zone’: Flood destroys new apartment

(NewsNation) — Record rain brought Dallas, Texas to a standstill Monday, and more could be on the way.

More than 14 inches of rain have fallen since Sunday evening — a sudden onslaught that caused more than 100 rescues, 300 car crashes and delayed or canceled more than 700 flights.

“NewsNation Prime” spoke with flood victim Brittany Kay Taylor. Her apartment, which she just moved into two days ago, is now unlivable, and her car was swept away by the floods.

Taylor hadn’t fully unpacked, and a lot of her belongings, still in boxes, are now destroyed. She says she was mainly worried about not getting electrocuted.

“Honestly, it looks like a war zone. There’s so many cars that are just scattered all over the roads,” Taylor told “NewsNation Prime” on Monday. “I’m still kind of in shock. I’m glad to be safe. I’m glad I didn’t get electrocuted. That’s what I was … worried about.”

Taylor said her renter’s insurance does not cover flood damage, but her car does have liability insurance.

Her family set up a GoFundMe to help her get her life back together.