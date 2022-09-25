Jackson residents file lawsuit over water crisis

(NewsNation) — Residents in Jackson, Mississippi, have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city after a failure at a treatment plant left hundreds of thousands of people without access to running water.

The residents who filed the lawsuit claim they were poisoned by lead and other contaminants and that problems in the city’s water system have persisted for years.

City Councilman Aaron Bank joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday and said current city officials are doing everything in their power to rectify infrastructure problems that led to the crisis. Watch his full interview above.