Location of second JFK assassination footage remains a mystery

(NewsNation) — It’s just six seconds of silent eight-millimeter footage from the moment that changed the course of American history.

The indelible images of tragedy as John F. Kennedy, America’s 35th president is shot in Dallas. The first lady can be seen climbing onto the trunk.

In addition to the famed footage by Abraham Zapruder, commonly known as The Zapruder Film, there is another video.

Standing across from Zapruder in this area of Dealey Plaza was a Dallas maintenance worker named Orville Nix Sr. His footage was the only angle facing Kennedy’s motorcade and the area known as the grassy knoll.

Grainy still frames from copies of the Nix film have been examined for decades but the images are now exhibits in a new lawsuit seeking the original footage. Zapruder can seen in the footage standing on a pedestal. But the images, which were enhanced in the 1970s, may also show the image of a second gunman, according to some.

Days after the tragedy, Nix sold his film to United Press International (UPI). But when they gave it back to him, they gave him a copy and no one seems to know what happened to the original.

Gail Nix Jackson is suing the National Archives, accusing the government of mishandling the film. She refused an interview due to the lawsuit, but she tells News Nation:

“I’ve been on this quest since 1988. I so hope we find truth and answers. And my grandfather’s film.”

A U.S. House of Representatives committee subpoenaed the original Nix film from UPI in 1978. That review concluded the assassination was probably the result of a conspiracy with a high probability that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

Patricia Hall, now 71 years old, was 11 in 1963 and knew Oswald as a tenant in her grandmother’s rooming house. Hall now owns the home and offers tours for extra income. At the time, Oswald paid just $8 a week for his room.

Hall believes the Nix film could hold answers, but believes government forces worked to prevent that long ago.

“I think the actual evidence that would take us to the smoking gun has already been destroyed,” Hall said.