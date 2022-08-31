John Lennon’s killer seeks parole for 12th time

(NewsNation) — Famed exBeatle John Lennon was gunned down as he walked into his New York luxury apartment Dec. 8, 1980, and his killer is now up for parole for the 12th time.

Mark David Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the shooting. He revealed his elaborate plan to travel halfway around the world to murder the superstar, a day he relived at his latest parole hearing in 2020.

“I assassinated him … because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory, very selfish,” he said at the time.

Chapman shot Lennon four times in front of his wife, Yoko Ono. His parole hearing is scheduled to take place sometime this week, officials told Hawaii News Now.

Chapman has gone before a parole board every two years to plead his case, and each time, they’ve determined he should not be freed.

He remains held at a correctional facility in Alden, New York.