Legally blind pilot lands plane at Kentucky airport

(NewsNation) — One legally blind woman defied the odds by landing a plane at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kaiya Armstrong flew from Arizona to Louisville with the help of a sighted co-pilot. It’s part of a new program called Flight for Sight. Armstrong was chosen from a competitive pool of contestants for the experience.

“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of communication with so many different people. I worked with my copilot Tyler for eight months. Every other week we were practicing in the plane up in the air, just learning what it felt like. Then I was also working with a ground instructor and people from FBC, working through the books like every other pilot goes through,” Armstrong said.

She described the feeling of landing a plane as amazing.

“Amazing, it’s hard to find words for it,” Armstrong said.

After her experience, she wants people to hear this message: “There’s no limits. The only limits that we have in life are the ones we give ourselves. So you stop limiting yourself. The future is open.”

Her inspiring words come as October marks Blindness Awareness Month.