Man raises over $135K to adopt baby found in trash

(NewsNation) — A Texas University student has raised more than $135,000 to become the guardian of a baby found in the trash.

Jimmy Amisial was traveling in his home country of Haiti when a woman brought to his attention that an abandoned baby had been left in a pile of garbage, and was covered in fire ants. Locals were apparently too afraid to go near the infant, fearing the baby was cursed.

Without hesitation, Jimmy picked up the baby and became determined to give the child a second chance.

“When I rescued him, I didn’t know that my life was about to change forever,” Amisial said during an appearance Thursday night on “NewsNation Prime.” “It’s the most rewarding thing I cound have ever done in my life.”

Fatherhood is new to Amisial, and he said it took him a couple of sleepless nights to decided whether or not he should adopt the child.

However, he says he now knows that “you don’t have to be blood related to be family.”

“It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been a blessing, really, being a father,” Amisial added.