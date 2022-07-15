(NewsNation) — An Indiana man is being hailed as a hero after jumping into action to rescue children from a burning house.

Nick Bostic, 25, was driving down the street Monday in Lafayette, Indiana, when he saw a home engulfed in flames, according to the Lafayette Police Department. With no time to call 911, he jumped from his car and ran inside the house, where he awoke four children and helped them to evacuate.

Bostic then ran back inside to search for a fifth person, a 6-year-old girl. Fighting through the thick smoke, Bostic located the child and escaped through a second-story window with the girl wrapped in his arms, police said.

“Is the baby OK? Please tell me the little baby is OK,” Bostic can be heard on video asking first responders at the scene after he gets out of the house.

None of the children were injured, but Bostic suffered severe cuts on his arm when he broke the glass on the window through which he escaped, police said. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, where he was expected to make a full recovery.

Bostic will be honored Aug. 2 at a local baseball game, and ticket sales will be donated to a GoFundMe for him.