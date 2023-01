(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek.

Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.

Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery County, one of the bill’s sponsors, said corporate executives love the idea just as much as employees.

