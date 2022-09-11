Memphis shooting rampage suspect heads back to court

(NewsNation) — The Memphis man accused of killing four people during a shooting rampage will be back in court Tuesday.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is expected to receive more charges in addition to a first-degree murder charge.

Kelly was in court Friday and did not enter a plea. Two years ago, he had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2021 to a lesser charge of aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for that offense but was released early in March.

Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighed in on the case while appearing on “NewsNation Prime” Sunday evening.

“I think there are so many things to consider. First, this was an individual that committed six heinous violent crimes before the age of 15. He is not unlike Cleotha Abston and his background, the individual that is accused of killing Eliza Fletcher,” Coffindaffer said of Kelly. “I think we need to consider that when we have juveniles making these types of horrible actions, they need to be looked at as adults and they need to be tried in adult court, not in juvenile court, so they receive longer sentences.”

Four people died during the shooting rampage across the Tennessee city last week. Authorities are still searching for a motive in the suspect’s long, livestreamed shooting spree.

In the video above, Coffindaffer uses her expertise in law enforcement to share more context on the case.