Metaverse takes dating to new virtual world

(NewsNation) — Step aside, Tinder, Hinge and Bumble. The metaverse is the new place to date.

Virtual reality dating apps like Nevermet let users connect through avatars, dancing in clubs and grabbing a bite to eat. Nevermet CEO Cam Mullen said the metaverse opens up a whole new range of opportunities for singles.

“Today there are tens of thousands of people on Nevermet who are meeting people through virtual reality and going on amazing dates,” Mullen said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.”

Mullen described Nevermet as a “personality first” dating app, meaning users only see and interact with each other’s avatars that they create.

“You get to express your freely exactly how you want,” Mullen said. “Some of these relationships will then decide to share what they look like in the real world and some will eventually a plan meet up.”

Virtual reality dating apps are a new arena for social media users to experience as the metaverse continues to grow. Other apps like Flirtual offer a similar experience.

Facebook is investing heavily in the technology, so much so that the company rebranded itself as Meta. A canvassing of experts by Pew Research Center found that 54% believe the metaverse will be more refined and immersive by 2040.

Virtual reality dating can open doors for people who are otherwise limited by potential partners or activities, such as those living in rural communities.

“There are some amazing benefits that come with this tech,” Mullen said.

The craze isn’t without concern, though. The metaverse is still in its infancy and there are questions about personal safety and security. Some have even reported sexual assault.

“Safety is our No. 1 concern, and we’re the only metaverse dating app that allows for government scanning of your ID to confirm your age,” Mullen said. “It is an industry that is moving fast … and there are many parts of this industry that are working hard to be proactive about safety.”