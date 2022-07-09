‘Miracle baby’ heads home after 2 years in hospital

(NewsNation) — Tommy Wraggs and his son, Kingston, have big plans.

“I don’t care if we catch anything,” Tommy said on “NewsNation Prime” Friday. “I just want to take my son fishing.”

After a nearly two-year odyssey in a Wisconsin hospital, the pair have more than earned it.

Kingston, 3, has been in the hospital for two years battling a kidney condition. Congenital nephrotic syndrome causes the body to pass on too much protein in urine, which meant Kingston needed a transplant before he could even walk.

His kidneys were removed after he turned 1, but he was not old enough for a transplant yet. He was on at-home dialysis for months before Tommy sensed something was wrong. His stay in the hospital began in September 2020.

Doctors found another rare condition — a flesh-eating bacteria was attacking Kingston. It took him a year to recover from that; then he headed to the transplant list.

“After a while, you run out of tears,” Tommy told NewsNation. “It’s not what you’re feeling for him but what you’re watching him go through. Watching how strong he was gave me strength.”

Kingston finally got the kidney he needed last month, and was discharged from the hospital after almost two years.

“Kingston beat so many odds,” University of Wisconsin Health Kids pediatric surgeon Dr. Tony D’Alessandro said in an interview with the hospital’s media relations staff. “First with his diagnosis, then with such a severe infection and even just finding a kidney donor that could work for his size and complications, it is so gratifying to see him discharged from the hospital.”