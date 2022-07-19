Motive unclear in mall shooting; gunman’s family ‘shocked’

(NewsNation) — Two days after a 20-year-old man gunned down three people at an Indiana mall, police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The gunman, Jonathan Sapirman, appears to have been estranged from his family and had little to no presence in the community some 15 miles south of Indianapolis.

A lawyer for Sapirman’s brother said the family was “shocked” by the shooting. Police are still working to determine a motive, but Sapirman had a sparse digital footprint, leaving investigators few clues.