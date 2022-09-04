Navy SEAL training scrutinized after death of recruit

(NewsNation) — The death of a Navy SEAL recruit earlier this year is once again putting a spotlight on the elite unit’s intense training program and how candidates cope with the rigorous standards.

The New York Times reported that Seaman Kyle Mullen was coughing up blood in the week before his death in February. An investigation after his death also resulted in 40 recruits either testing positive or admitting to using steroids or other drugs in violation of Navy regulations.

Former Navy SEAL Brandon Webb joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to discuss Mullen’s case and share his experiences of the training program.