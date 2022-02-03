CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Bridgewater College police Officer John Painter’s nephew says his uncle lived to serve his community.

“His job meant the world to him,” Jacob Painter said Thursday on “NewsNation Prime.” “I mean, he retired and went back to do it again … that shows how much right there that his job meant to him.”

Bridgewater College campus officers Painter and J.J. Jefferson were killed Tuesday afternoon in Virginia after responding to reports of a “suspicious” person on campus. Virginia State Police said after a brief interaction, 27-year-old-Alexander W. Campbell shot and killed them and took off on foot. He was later taken into custody after being found off-campus.

Jacob said that his uncle was a standup guy who would always look out for him.

“He was legitimately my best friend. Like, I looked up to him. He … taught me to be a better person.”

He said Painter’s loving and compassionate soul was what drew people to him.

“He had the words to say to you that would tell you … like, ‘Uncle John, that helped me out, like, you always know what to say.’ And he was just that guy. He cared about himself, but he put himself second and put everyone else first.”

Jacob also touched on Jefferson and Painter’s relationship, saying the two were the best of friends.

“He had my uncle’s back. He was his best friend. He would have never left his side. He’s stuck by his side.”

He said they both left a deep impact on the students on campus and the community.

“I’ve literally gotten messages from people saying, ‘Hey, will say your prayers tonight? Your uncle, because of him and because of JJ, my son or my daughter is at home in bed right now.'”

Jacob said he’s still trying to understand how this could have happened. But even in his death, Jacob knows that his uncle helped save the lives of so many.

“Seeing all these positive comments and what he did for the community and not just that community. But just the grottoes and other community surroundings. It’s unbelievable. He touched way more lives than I think he realized.”

Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. He was granted a court-appointed lawyer, who requested a mental health evaluation before his next court appearance.

Campbell faces five charges, including two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated murder for multiple persons in three years. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.