New Jersey bullying case is ‘problematic’: Ex-FBI agent

(NewsNation) — A community in New Jersey is demanding change after the death of Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old student at Central Regional High School who killed herself after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online.

Four students were suspended and have been criminally charged.

However, charges weren’t levied until the video became public. Tracy Walder, a former FBI special agent and high school teacher, called this “problematic.”

The school superintendent, Triantafillos Parlapanides, resigned, but not before he blamed Kuch’s suicide on her family, according to reporting by the New York Post.

