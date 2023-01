(NewsNation) — In March, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York.

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that allows anyone older than 18 to apply for a one-day officiant license.

Former New York Rep. Sandy Galef has been pushing for the legislation for more than a decade. In the video above, she explains how it felt to hear that it passed.