Next generation of US leaders wade into political playing field

(NewsNation) — The next generation of American leaders are wading into the political playing field with the emergence of both millennial and Gen Z congressional candidates.

Millennial and Gen Z voters represent more than 41% of American voters and are expected to have a big impact in the upcoming midterm elections.

Nonpartisan voting rights organization Vote.org says that the two younger generations turned out in record-breaking numbers in the 2020 elections, and that number is expected to grow during the 2022 midterms.

Approximately 17 million kids have reportedly already turned or will turn 18 this year, making them eligible to vote.

In the video above, California Republican Congressional Candidate Joe Collins and Illinois House of Representatives Candidate Nabeela Syed weigh in on different issues.