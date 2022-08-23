Oklahoma County sheriff: Deputy was tremendous family man

(NewsNation) — Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson spoke with “NewsNation Prime” on Tuesday about the legacy Sgt. Bobby Swartz will leave behind.

Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction paperwork at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, and another deputy was wounded, according to authorities.

Johnson described Swartz as a “joy to be around.”

“I had the honor of promoting him to sergeant. I think that’s something special that, you know, I will always share with him,” Johnson said.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

The other officer, who has not been identified, was also shot and was being treated at a hospital.

“You just thank God for how far he’s brought him because it was very touch and go for a while there getting hit with those type of rounds,” Johnson added. “I saw him today. He was smiling, shook my hand in great spirits. It really was an encouragement to me, and to the entire agency.”