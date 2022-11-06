Author: CVS, Walgreens opioid settlements won’t go in the pockets of victims

(NewsNation) — CVS Health and Walgreen Co. agreed Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits across the country regarding the opioid crisis.

The large U.S. pharmacy chains are not admitting wrongdoing in their settlements. CVS is slated to pay $4.9 billion to local governments and around $130 million to Native American tribes over a decade. Walgreens is expected to pay $4.8 billion to governments and $155 million to tribes over 15 years.

In the video above, Gerald Posner, author of “Greed, Lies and the Poisoning of America,” weighs in on the payments as communities grapple with the growing opioid crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.