Parkland father says gun control bill ‘won’t be enough’

(NewsNation) — Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the Parkland shooting, is calling on President Joe Biden to do more about gun violence.

During an event at the White House held to celebrate the passage of the bipartisan gun control bill, Oliver shouted out that the legislation did not go far enough.

Many of his comments were inaudible to the crowd, and he was eventually escorted out.

NewsNation “Special Report” spoke with Oliver, so he could make his point heard.

“I welcome this bill. I think it’s great, but it won’t be enough. I mean, I lost my son. I’m a father, and before anything else, I have to be loyal to my son,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the event appeared to be a celebration, which was far from warranted. He said he’s not the only one demanding more.

“We have to stay strong. We have to call out every time we see something that is not good. It’s not what we need.”