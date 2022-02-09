MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Lolita, the captive killer whale who has dazzled crowds at the Miami Seaquarium for more than a half-century, is ill, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals .

“We just learned that Lolita is suffering from pneumonia, which is a serious condition in captive orcas and has been a cause of death for many captive orcas, so we are concerned,” said Jared Goodman, deputy general counsel for the PETA Foundation.

In a press release, PETA said whistleblowers alerted them that Lolita is in “danger of not receiving adequate care.” The reports follow months of concerns from advocates who say the orca has been living in dire conditions.

Lolita has spent most of her life at the aquarium. Dr. Naomi Rose with the Animal Welfare Institute, said Lolita lives in the smallest orca tank in the world.

“In the entire world, there is no orca tank smaller than that. This is really equivalent to her being confined to a bathtub for half a century,” Rose said.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin went to visit Lolita in person after the seaquarium did not respond to emails or calls. The whale’s stadium was barricaded with a sign saying it’s closed for “maintenance and/or animal care.”

Miami Seaquarium attending veterinarian Dr. Shelby Loos did send a statement to NewsNation, referring to Lolita by her previous name “Toki.” In the statement, Dr. Loos said that she was “under the weather” after a routine blood check revealed abnormalities, which prompted treatment.

Loos’ statement also reads, “Despite her very advanced age, she has been steadily improving and feeling much better… I have the utmost confidence in the teams assembled to care for Toki and all our animals. Toki’s unprecedented longevity speaks to the quality care she has received over the years.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also reported other problems involving Lolita. A report released in September found that “several pools and surrounding structures had surfaces that were in despair.” The report also claimed that Lolita was fed “poor quality fish” that “smelled bad” and caused inflammation.

The 17-page document also revealed pools in the seaquarium “do not have adequate shelter to provide shade for the animals” and there were water quality issues.

In the whale stadium, inspectors said, they could not see the bottom of the tank and Lolita seem “agitated.” The USDA noted those problems were later corrected.

So what can be done now to keep Lolita healthy?

Animal rights activists have long advocated for her to be moved to a seaside sanctuary, but Rose said that can be risky due to Lolita’s age.

“I don’t think it is without risk but some of these animals are tougher than you think,” Rose said. “I don’t think you should just assume because she has been in that tank for 52 years that she couldn’t manage. The fact that she is still alive indicates she is a tough old broad.”

At 56, Lolita is considered elderly for an orca, making her the oldest killer whale living in captivity.