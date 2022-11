(NewsNation) — A debate over pregnant women and Tylenol is heading to court.

A study from the NIH finds that pregnancy exposure to acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, may increase a child’s risk for autism and ADHD.

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich is spearheading a project where tens of thousands of mothers are suing the makers of Tylenol and generic acetaminophen.

In the video above, she explains why she believes the fight is so important for families.