Premiere investigates whether man murdered pregnant wife

(NewsNation) — Rodney Patrick McNeal was sentenced to life for murdering his pregnant wife in a fit of rage.

However, McNeal’s family is convinced he’s innocent.

The case is featured in the new season of “Reasonable Doubt,” premiering Tuesday night on Investigation Discovery.

The co-host of the show, retired homicide detective Sgt. Chris Anderson, told “NewsNation Prime” that serious questions came up during his team’s investigation into the case.

“Rodney seemed like the most viable suspect at the time of the conviction, but once you peel back the layers of the arrest, and the investigation, there are serious questions that still remain today that we look into,” Anderson said.

“Reasonable Doubt” is now in its fifth season, and Anderson says they have helped been able to overturn four or five cases after taking a closer look at evidence.

“We help families every time we conduct an investigation. Either our investigations will lead to help freeing an innocent person, or it will help free a family of the questions that they had about a loved ones conviction.”

