CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The United Nations Refugee Agency said Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries amid Russia’s invasion.

The mass exodus of refugees has left tens of thousands homeless in the bordering nations of Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. Many are without food or medical supplies.

Project HOPE is helping to fill the gap.

“We know that there is a lack of supplies, the pharmacies are now emptied,” said Project HOPE vice president Cinira Baldi. “So, our first priority is really working with the World Health Organization to try to procure and get in medical supplies as quickly as possible.”

Project HOPE is a humanitarian nonprofit organization that has four teams working in various countries. Baldi said one of the biggest challenges they are facing is getting supplies.

“The challenges right now are having to procure all of the supplies within the EU,” Baldi said. “There are, you know, multiple warehouses; we are trying to work directly with all of the UN organizations to move those supplies in quickly.”

Baldi told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes that the team is also actively hosting fundraisers so that they can purchase and ship more medicine and medical supplies to assist Ukrainians in need.

“As you can imagine what the humanitarian crisis, there are several different types of needs. From food, shelter, water and sanitation, (but) our focus is really around health care. So we are all coming together … to procure all of those supplies that are needed.”

The United Nations estimates that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to 4 million refugees in the coming weeks. But Baldi said they believe they are equipped for the long haul.

“There are several NGOs (nonprofit groups), humanitarian assistance organizations and we all work very closely together, we come together during crises like these. And our intent is to address all of the needs and to move as quickly as possible.”

To donate to Project Hope and their mission in Ukraine, isit their website here.