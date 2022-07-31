Rowers set record on 2,400-mile trip across Pacific Ocean

(NewsNation) — A team of rowers broke a world record last week when they trekked some 2,400 miles across the Pacific Ocean.

The women of the Lat35 Racing team spent 34 days, 14 hours and 20 minutes at sea, rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii as part of the Great Pacific Race. The four-woman team beat the previous women’s record by just over one day.

Adrienne Smith joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to talk about the team’s journey.

“It wasn’t as dangerous as you would think,” Smith said of traversing the open sea. “We were so prepared for all sorts of scenarios.”

The team amassed a huge following on social media and raised money for Anxiety and Depression Association of America during the race.