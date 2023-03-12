(NewsNation) — Authorities in Ukraine are are stepping up calls for civilians to evacuate the northeast city of Kupiansk, which is undergoing relentless Russian shelling.

This comes as Russian forces hope to capture the city of Bakhmut. If they do, it will be the first city captured by Russia in months.

“Russia is still losing on the battlefield,” Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” “Putin is still on his heals, but Bakhmut is important to him. Perhaps less important from a strategic standpoint.”

