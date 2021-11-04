CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Details are still being pieced together about what exactly happened on the set of the film “Rust” that left a cinematographer dead, a director wounded and the movie industry in shock.

NewsNation Prime will premiere “Inside the Rust Set Shooting” to shed light on what happened last month on the New Mexico movie set.

An assistant director allegedly unwittingly handed movie star Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records show.

The gun was loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger last month on the set of a Western, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.

Allegations of misconduct, poor treatment and improper conduct have flown around in the weeks since the fatal accident.

NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello will break down how the events that unfolded as well as speak with an anonymous “Rust” crew member about what exactly happened. He will answer your questions live from New Mexico. Ask us your questions on Twitter using the hashtag: #NewsNationPrime

NewsNation’s Marni Hughes speaks with attorney Mark Geragos about who could be in legal jeopardy.

Friends and family pay tribute to the slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

NewsNation’s Rich McHugh breaks down Alec Baldwin’s long and complicated career.

A movie cinematographer breaks down why other cinematographers are calling for an end to guns on sets.

NewsNation’s Nancy Loo goes to a CGI studio to see how movie scenes can be made without guns.

This aerial photo shows a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This photo provided by Jack Caswell shows director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Archenemy” on Dec. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Jack Caswell via AP)

This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Archenemy” in January 2020 in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Adam Egypt Mortimer via AP)

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

