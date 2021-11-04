CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Details are still being pieced together about what exactly happened on the set of the film “Rust” that left a cinematographer dead, a director wounded and the movie industry in shock.
NewsNation Prime will premiere “Inside the Rust Set Shooting” to shed light on what happened last month on the New Mexico movie set.
An assistant director allegedly unwittingly handed movie star Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records show.
The gun was loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger last month on the set of a Western, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.
Allegations of misconduct, poor treatment and improper conduct have flown around in the weeks since the fatal accident.
NewsNation's Alex Caprariello will break down how the events that unfolded as well as speak with an anonymous "Rust" crew member about what exactly happened.
NewsNation’s Marni Hughes speaks with attorney Mark Geragos about who could be in legal jeopardy.
Friends and family pay tribute to the slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
NewsNation’s Rich McHugh breaks down Alec Baldwin’s long and complicated career.
A movie cinematographer breaks down why other cinematographers are calling for an end to guns on sets.
NewsNation’s Nancy Loo goes to a CGI studio to see how movie scenes can be made without guns.
