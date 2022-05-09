Son of Casey White’s victim speaks out

(NewsNation) — Former corrections officer Vicky White, accused of helping inmate Casey White escape from Alabama’s Lauderdale County Detention Center, has died after an 11-day manhunt.

Casey White confessed to killing Connie Ridgeway in 2020.

Police found Ridgeway, whose son Austin Williams called a “gentle, sweet, southern Christian lady” stabbed to death in her living room in 2015. Investigators called it a murder-for-hire.

Austin Williams, Ridgeway’s son, said on NewsNation’s “Prime” that he was shocked when he learned that White was on the run.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. I would say it’s been the longest 11 days of my life, by far. … I can’t even process it,” Williams said, adding that he will be present at the trial for White. He also said that he isn’t sure Vicky White knew what she was up against.

“Casey can be a very manipulative person to help her believe … that things were going a different way … so he could get what he wanted. So I’m not sure if that’s, you know, true or not, but that’s the only thing I could think of, just knowing his history,” Williams added.