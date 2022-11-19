Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney.

In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White House in 2024, they would not be able to put a stop to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

“If there’s a Republican president in 2024 who hires his own attorney general, that attorney general cannot fire a special prosecutor like this,” said Reichel. “The special counsel was created … it’s a new law that came out about 10 years ago or so.”

According to Reichel, a special counsel can only be fired for “good cause,” not just at will.

“Administrations may change. Attorneys general may change. But this Office of Special Counsel will go forward looking unbiased at everything.”

Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with a background in public corruption probes, was tapped by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead investigations into the retention of allegedly classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Justice Department on Friday described Smith as a registered independent, an effort to blunt any attack on the grounds of perceived political bias.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in regard to both investigations.