(NewsNation) — More details are emerging around the Uvalde school shooting.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

After obtaining the call logs, Gutierrez says it appears that Abbott chose to attend a fundraiser instead of going directly to Uvalde as the tragedy unfolded.

In the video above, Gutierrez explains why he believes the information is important for Texans.