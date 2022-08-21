Study: No rainwater anywhere safe to drink due to ‘forever chemicals’

(NewsNation) — A new study claims no rainwater anywhere on Earth is safe to drink anymore. According to the research, it’s due to the presence of forever chemicals known as PFAs.

The chemicals are found in everyday items like food containers, wrappers, cleaning products and more. Experts say high levels of exposure can lead to certain cancers, liver enlargement, high cholesterol and potential fertility issues.

In the video above, Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs for Environmental Working Group, breaks down what the study could mean for you.