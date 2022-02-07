‘Tinder Swindler’ highlights dating app crime

(NewsNation Now) — Just a week before Valentine’s Day, a new Netflix documentary is a stark warning about being careful in the hunt for love.

In the true-crime Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” three women share how they were taken in by a man claiming to be the billionaire son of a diamond mogul.

While most cases don’t involve the high-flying lifestyle depicted in the show, the FBI says online romance scams are all too real.

“When people are looking for love, they’re vulnerable,” FBI spokesperson Natalie Symonds told NewsNation.

In fact, it’s the second highest-value cybercrime. The FBI estimates a total of 24,000 victims were scammed out of nearly $1 billion last year.

“There’s no stereotypical victim,” Symonds said. “You can be educated, young or noneducated. Really, these scammers are very savvy and very manipulative and they can get what they want from anybody.”

It often involves catfishing, which is when someone lies about who they are to lure someone into an online relationship. A scammer finds someone who has posted about a recent divorce or loss and, starting with small gifts, flowers or just sympathy, they begin building a relationship.

“They might not ask you for anything upfront, they might just seem like they are looking for that connection,” Symonds said. “But later, it turns out, they want something in return.”

And just like in the documentary, the scammers say they have an emergency reason they need the funds. The FBI warns you could wind up with a broken heart — and an empty bank account.