‘Trust your gut’: Security officer leads police to abducted girl

(NewsNation Now) — A park security officer in Indiana is being praised for following his instincts.

“If you think something’s wrong, your gut probably will tell you and in more instances than not, it’ll prove to be true,” Brian Foy, a Brown County State Park property security officer, said Wednesday on NewsNation Prime.

Foy helped alert authorities to an 8-year-old girl from Nevada, who had been abducted by her father months ago. He came across their car while on patrol Friday.

“She (the daughter) wouldn’t turn around,” Foy said. “I tapped on the window, got the flashlight out to try to check her out to see if she was injured or if she was fine. She never turned around and never really responded … to my call.”

Foy helped the dad, who had run out of gas, refuel so the two could get to a campground.

“He was just kind of behaving oddly, said this was my daughter in the back seat,” Foy said. “But he was trying to hide her, keep me from the car. So I really couldn’t speak to her and (he) put on sunglasses in the dark, which is kind of an odd behavior.”

Once that happened, Foy decided to have officers come check out the situation.

Prosecutors say Daniel Eggers did not have custody of his daughter when he went on the run. He had a warrant out for his arrest since September.

Foy says the girl is back with her mom.

“I actually got a chance to meet her with her mother tonight at the sheriff’s station,” Foy said. “And so she came and was very enthusiastic about seeing me and thanking me for bringing her daughter back to her. She’s a very, very happy mother tonight.”