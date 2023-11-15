Unsolved: The JFK Assassination | NewsNation Special Report

(NewsNation) — Sixty years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, questions and conspiracy theories continue to run rampant surrounding what happened on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza.

The murder of the 35th United States president ushered in congressionLal hearings and the Warren Commission — a report intended to put many theories about Kennedy’s killing to rest. The findings, however, did little to assuage the American public.

In addition to the 888-page report, the Warren Commission published 26 volumes of supporting documents, including the testimony or depositions of 552 witnesses and more than 3,100 exhibits.

In light of continued interest in JFK’s assassination, NewsNation presents “Unsolved: The JFK Assassination.” The special, the first of award-winning journalist and author Ross Coulthart’s work on NewsNation, will debut on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.