US Marine of exit from Afghanistan ‘deserved to be heard’

(NewsNation) — Active-service members and veterans provided firsthand testimony Wednesday about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing in harrowing detail the carnage and death they witnessed on the ground while imploring Congress to help the allies left behind.

Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified to Congress about the stench of human flesh under a large plume of smoke as the screams of children, women and men filled the space around Kabul’s airport after two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans.

“He (Vargas-Andrews) deserved to be heard on that day, and I’m glad he’s finally being heard now,” Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” “Sadly, it took a Republican majority, and nearly 600 days from the botched exit from Afghanistan, to even get the hearing about holding someone accountable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

