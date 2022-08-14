US teacher shortage pushes states to get innovative

(NewsNation) — It’s no secret that America is experiencing a teacher shortage leaving each state to figure out a way to remedy the crisis.

Schools in Georgia are trying to recruit retired teachers with little success, and rural school districts in Texas are implementing a four-day work week to try to combat the shortage. Now, schools in Florida are recruiting military veterans with any licenses or certifications to teach.

“It’s not that we have a shortage of qualified individuals out there. It’s that we have a shortage of qualified individuals who are willing to come work in our schools when pay continues to fall further and further behind and when they are vilified,” Andrew Spar with the Florida Education Association said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.”

In the video above, Spar weighs in on the push to fill teaching vacancies.