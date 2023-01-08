‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats

(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.

Shots fired at homes/ offices of Albuquerque Democrats

Dec 4, 2022: Home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa

Dec 10, 2022: Former Campaign Office of Attorney General Raul Torrez

Dec 11, 2022: Home of Former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley

Jan 3, 2023: Home of State Senator Linda Lopez

Jan 5, 2023: Office of State Senator Moe Maestas

“It was very disturbing and frightening… My initial reaction was anger, but we’re doing fine,” O’Malley said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

