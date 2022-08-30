Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen

(NewsNation) — Rodeo fans at the Florida state fairgrounds got a little more action than they bargained for during a bull-riding performance.

A bull broke out of its pen, then charged directly into the stands.

“It was very hectic. Everyone was kind of like pausing, freaking out a little bit and I just stood up, kept recording,” said Chris Thornton, who filmed the chaos.

Thankfully, a cowboy on horseback saved the day by roping the bull from the other side of the fence, and the bull was pulled back into the arena.

No one in the stands were hurt, but the cowboy and staff won over fans with a standing ovation.

“If they had another rodeo back to back the same day, I would definitely be there,” Thornton said.