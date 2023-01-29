Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off.

An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.

Cody Reim says for his family, he’s having to drive 10 hours a week just to bring water back to his family. His water bill is also more than his mortgage payment.

Rose Carroll operates a donkey rescue ranch, and with the tap running dry she’s struggling to feed her animals.

Reim and Carroll discuss their frustrations in the interview above.