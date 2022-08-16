Woman accidentally buys entire neighborhood due to typo

(NewsNation) — Don’t you hate it when you buy a house and you end up purchasing the entire neighborhood?

That was the case for an unnamed Nevada woman who instead of spending $594,000 for one house, purchased 84 additional properties estimated to be worth around $50 million, a sale first noted in the Reno Gazette Journal.

Reno real estate agent Janice McElroy told “NewsNation Prime” that a clerical error is to blame.

“How is a regular person going to know what the lot number is, and all of the parcel numbers of the property that they’re buying, if they have the incorrect information to match it with? They’re relying on the information that the title company has provided them,” McElroy said.

Less than 5% of clients actually read all the fine print in the numerous documents necessary for buying a house, according to McElroy.

“I have never seen anything this huge of a mistake. But I have seen mistakes happen where water rights have been left off from the transferring of a title. That could be a big deal. If someone doesn’t want to play nice, they may not have to,” McElroy added.

It took a couple of weeks, but the error has since been fixed.