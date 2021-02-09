Arrest made in investigation into the death of Lousiana teen Quawan Charles

IBERIA PARISH, La. (NewsNation Now) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest as a part of the investigation into the death of Quawan Charles.

Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, was found dead in Iberia Parish in late 2020 after his mother reported him missing on Oct. 30, shortly after his family says he was picked up by a friend and the friend’s mother, without Charles’ parents’ consent. He was found dead on Nov. 3.

According to the attorney representing the Charles family, Janet Irvin is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child.

An autopsy report said on Oct. 30, Charles was reportedly consuming drugs, including possible marijuana (THC) and psilocybin mushrooms, at the Irvin family’s home.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “IPSO Bureau of Investigations conducted extensive interviews with numerous individuals, collected forensic evidence, and along with the completed autopsy report it was determined that the following charges be filed against Janet Irvin.”

Local activist organization Stand Black called Irvin’s arrest a step toward justice in the teen’s mysterious death.

“Today is a starting point, but this is a marathon and not a sprint. Now we must mobilize to change laws that protect against these sorts of atrocities,” the organization’s co-founder Jamal Taylor said. “We must pass legislation that protects children, and laws that reform police accountability.”

<iframe src="https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/20475927-statement-on-the-arrest-of-janet-irvin/?embed=1&title=1" title="Statement-on-the-arrest-of-Janet-Irvin (Hosted by DocumentCloud)" width="100%" height="905" style="border: 1px solid #aaa;" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-forms" ></iframe>

The arrest comes a day after a new autopsy report was released suggesting Quawan Charles suffered a psychotic episode and took his own life.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero says the investigation is continuing and more arrests may follow.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or a personal crisis, there are resources to help. In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HELLO to 741741 (US) or 686868 (Canada).