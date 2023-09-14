Beverly Hills police accused of targeting Black motorists

Rodeo Drive has less cars and pedestrians doing holiday shopping this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Thursday and said if people don’t comply the state’s hospitals will be overwhelmed with infected patients. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — A lawsuit filed Monday is accusing the Beverly Hills Police Department of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black people during traffic stops.

The suit was filed on behalf of most of the drivers who were pulled over in the wealthy city between August 2019 and August 2021.

Out of a total of 1,088 Black motorists stopped, only two were convicted of crimes, attorney Benjamin Crump said at a news conference.

The city denied the allegations, saying in a statement to The Associated Press, “The statistics presented referencing the number of convictions is a mischaracterization of the evidence in this case. In addition, the 1,088 arrests referenced includes people cited and released, not just custodial arrests.

“The City of Beverly Hills is an international destination that always welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world. The role of the Beverly Hills Police Department is to enforce the law, regardless of race.”

The suit seeks $500 million in damages.

It’s not the first time in recent years that the Beverly Hills Police Department has faced such allegations.

According to NewsNation affiliate KTLA, a class-action lawsuit filed in 2021, also by Crump, accused the department of racial profiling against people of color on Rodeo Drive.

The lawsuit alleged that Beverly Hills police officers on Rodeo Drive Task Force were “unjustifiably targeting people of color for things that white residents and visitors do all the time without incident,” Crump said.

Between March 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, the task force arrested 106 people — 105 of whom were Black and one was Latino, according to the complaint.

A “substantial number” of those incidents — which included arrests for roller skating, riding a scooter and jaywalking — resulted in no charges for lack of cause and evidence, the attorneys on the case said.

