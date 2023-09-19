Poll: Black Americans less satisfied with local police

(NewsNation) — Black Americans have less confidence in their local police than other U.S. adults, according to new data from Gallup.

While 74% of white Americans and 64% of Hispanic Americans report that they are confident in their local police, only 56% of Black Americans feel that way. Overall, seven in 10 U.S. adults (69%) say they have confidence in local police.

The readings have been relatively steady since 2021, when 73% of all adults expressed confidence. That year, 58% of Black adults, 66% of Hispanic adults and 79% of white adults said they were confident in their police force.

Black Americans also continue to be least satisfied with the relationship between police and their local community. Satisfaction among Black adults (60%) is 13 points lower than the national average (73%) and 18 points lower than that of white adults (78%). Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Hispanic Americans say they are satisfied with the police-community relationship.

The perception among Black Americans that police treat them fairly is the highest it’s been in three years. Only 59% and 54% held that belief in 2021 and 2022, respectively, compared to 61% in 2023. However, Black Americans remain less likely than Hispanic adults (72%) and white adults (90%) to say police treat them fairly.

Desire for major police reform is highest among Black Americans.

While only a slim majority (53%) of all Americans believe “major” changes are needed to policing, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Black adults hold that belief. Less than half (48%) of white adults say change is needed, while 56% of Hispanic Americans agree.